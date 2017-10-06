Ice Flyers Sign Veteran Forward Shane McColgan, Rookie Defenseman

News Release

Rookie Defenseman Esshaki, and Rookie Forward Johnson

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have announced today that Head Coach Jeff Bes has signed forwards Jeremy Johnson and Shane McColgan, as well as defenseman Mark Esshaki for the 2017-18 season.

"Jeremy is a hard-working player with a big heart," stated Coach Bes. "He has a good skill level, but what really separates him from the others is his competitiveness and drive on and off the ice. I am excited to see him at camp, and to see what he will contribute to the team this season."

A native of West Fargo, North Dakota the 5\'10", 174-lb. forward played 4 years of NCAA Division III at Concordia College. During his junior year, he was an assistant captain, and was named captain for his senior season. Over his four years, Johnson played in 104 games, where he scored 20 goals and tallied 41 assists for a total of 61 points.

Prior to attending school, Johnson played 2 years of junior hockey in the SIJHL where he scored 48 goals and 56 assists, totaling 104 points in 107 games. He also competed in the 2012-13 RBC Cup for the Canadian Junior \'A\' Hockey League National Championship.

McColgan, a 5\'9", 165-lb. forward born in Torrance, California was picked in the fifth round of the 2011 NHL draft by the New York Rangers. He cumulatively spent five seasons in the WHL where he played in 291 games, netting 84 goals and adding 187 assists for a total of 271 points. After spending time in the WHL, McColgan attended St. Thomas University. He scored 7 goals and 6 assists, totaling 13 points in 26 games. Last year, he played pro in Germany, totaling 24 points in 26 games.

"Shane is entering his second year in the pros, and with a year already under his belt, he knows what to expect from the game," said Bes. "He is a talented hockey player, which is evident from his junior career in the WHL. I am thrilled to add him to our roster, and look forward to his addition to the team."

Born in West Bloomfield, Missouri, Esshaki attended NCAA Division III Lake Forest College. Throughout college the 6\'0", 190-lb. defenseman played in 61 games, scoring 8 goals and 21 assists, totaling 29 points in four years. Named assistant captain his senior year, he had season-highs, scoring 4 goals and 14 assists for 18 total points in 26 games. After his senior season, Esshaki played in 15 games in the ECHL with the Norfolk Admirals.

"Mark is a smooth defenseman who skates and moves the puck well, and has a real good shot from the point. He gained valuable experience after playing a dozen or so games in the ECHL after his college season ended, and we look forward to him bringing that experience to our roster," Coach Bes concluded.

NEW Ice Flyers Mobile App

Powered By: Pen Air Federal Credit Union

Coming October 2017

For information regarding group outings and theme nights, contact the Pensacola Ice Flyers front office at 850-466-3111, email info@pensacolaiceflyers.com or visit PensacolaIceFlyers.com

2017-18 Promotional and Theme Night Schedule

5-Game Packs are now available!

Renew or purchase season tickets for the 2017-18 season now!

Follow your Ice Flyers on social media!



