News Release

Ice Flyers Regular-Season Tickets On Sale Now PENSACOLA, Fla. (October 4, 2017) - Tickets for the Pensacola Ice Flyers 28 regular-season home games are on sale now at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office, Ticketmaster.com, or via phone at 1-800-745-3000. The Ice Flyers will host the Mississippi RiverKings on Opening Night at the Pensacola Bay Center on Friday, October 27, at 7:05 p.m. The game will be available to stream on SPHL Live.com. For more information please visit pensacolaiceflyers.com or pensacolabaycenter.com. NEW Ice Flyers Mobile App Powered By: Pen Air Federal Credit Union Coming October 2017 For information regarding group outings and theme nights, contact the Pensacola Ice Flyers front office at 850-466-3111, email info@pensacolaiceflyers.com or visit PensacolaIceFlyers.com 2017-18 Promotional and Theme Night Schedule 5-Game Packs are now available! Renew or purchase season tickets for the 2017-18 season now! Follow your Ice Flyers on social media! Pensacola Ice Flyers | 201 E. Gregory St. - Rear, Pensacola, FL 32502

Ice Flyers Regular-Season Tickets On Sale Now

PENSACOLA, Fla. (October 4, 2017) - T ickets for the Pensacola Ice Flyers 28 regular-season home games are on sale now at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office, Ticketmaster.com, or via phone at 1-800-745-3000.

The Ice Flyers will host the Mississippi RiverKings on Opening Night at the Pensacola Bay Center on Friday, October 27, at 7:05 p.m. The game will be available to stream on SPHL Live.com.

For more information please visit pensacolaiceflyers.com or pensacolabaycenter.com.

NEW Ice Flyers Mobile App

Powered By: Pen Air Federal Credit Union

Coming October 2017

For information regarding group outings and theme nights, contact the Pensacola Ice Flyers front office at 850-466-3111, email info@pensacolaiceflyers.com or visit PensacolaIceFlyers.com

2017-18 Promotional and Theme Night Schedule

5-Game Packs are now available!

Renew or purchase season tickets for the 2017-18 season now!

Follow your Ice Flyers on social media!

Pensacola Ice Flyers | 201 E. Gregory St. - Rear, Pensacola, FL 32502

Sent by trenton@pensacolaiceflyers.com

