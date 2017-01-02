Ice Flyers Insider Newsletter - January 2, 2017

January 2, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





This Friday, Jan. 6, will be Friends & Family Night inside the Hangar! The Ice Flyers will be hosting the Macon Mayhem and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Ice Flyers will host their annual Scholarship Night on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7:05 p.m. College students and high school seniors can sign up for scholarship drawings at Fan Services by showing a college ID or an acceptance letter.

The annual Ice Flyers Bowling Tournament will be held on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cordova Lanes Bowling Center. To register, fill out a form at Fan Services at this Friday's game or click here!

Nominate a Center Ice Hero today!

Pen Air Federal Credit Union and the Ice Flyers are proud to honor military members every home game through our Center Ice Heroes program. Only one military member will be chosen for each game and he/she will get to perform the ceremonial puck drop and receive 6 tickets to bring 5 additional people to enjoy the game! To nominate a Center Ice Hero, fill out the form on our website.

Upcoming Home Games

1/6 - Friends & Family Night

1/13 - Scholarship Night

1/14 - Tampa Bay Lightning Night

Upcoming Shirt off his Back jerseys

1/6 - 10, Maxime St-Cyr, Navy

1/13 - 26, Riley Spraggs, Alternate

1/14 - TBD, Tampa Bay Lightning

Subject to change.

SPHL Standings

Team GP Pts.

1. Huntsville 23 37

1. Macon 23 37

3. Mississippi 24 32

4. Peoria 22 29

5. Knoxville 21 27

6. Fayetteville 21 23

7. Pensacola 21 19

8. Evansville 25 19

9. Roanoke 21 16

10. Columbus 21 13

Tweet





