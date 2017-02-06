Ice Flyers Insider Newsletter - February 6, 2017

February 6, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





Friday, Feb. 10, at 7:05 p.m. will be Faith & Family Night in the Hangar. Join us for a great night of faith, fun, and fellowship. Ice Flyers chaplain David "T-Bone" Trombly will lead an on-ice devotional during the first intermission. Church groups and families interested in bringing out a group to the game can purchase Center Ice tickets for 25% off by contacting the Ice Flyers office at 850 466 3111.

This Saturday, Feb. 11, will be Zombie Night! Head to the Hangar, experience the zombie wasteland, and join the Ice Flyers in the fight to survive the zombie apocalypse! If you make it out alive, stick around for the post-game jersey auction of the Ice Flyers zombie themed jerseys in section 102 and 103! Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The first 200 season ticket holders to check in at Fan Services will receive a voucher for free popcorn redeemable at the concession stands.

The Ice Flyers will host their annual Scout Night on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 4:05 p.m. All scouts who purchase their tickets through the Ice Flyers office will receive a FREE Ice Flyers hat and a Ice Flyers 2017 Scout Night patch! To purchase tickets for your troop or pack, call 850 466 3111 of click here.

Following Sunday's game, there will be a Season Ticket Holder only autograph session in the VIP Room!

The annual Ice Flyers Bowling Tournament is coming up later this month on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. To register click here! A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit the USO of Northwest Florida!

SPHL Standings

Team GP Pts.

1. Huntsville 33 50

2. Macon 31 45

3. Mississippi 36 44

4. Peoria 32 43

5. Fayetteville 32 41

6. Knoxville 33 40

7. Pensacola 32 30

8. Roanoke 34 29

9. Evansville 36 24

10. Columbus 31 22

