Ice Flyers Insider Newsletter - December 26, 2016

December 27, 2016 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





The Ice Flyers will host the Macon Mayhem on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6:35 p.m. It's School's Out! Night in the Hangar! Keep the holiday party going and bring the whole family out. Center Ice tickets are 35% off for kids 2-17!

This Friday, Dec. 30, will be Military Appreciation Night, presented by Navy Federal Credit Union, and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.! The first 1,000 fans through the doors will receive Ice Flyers thundersticks courtesy of Navy Federal Credit Union!

Don't forget to get your tickets to the open skate after the game! Tickets can be purchased at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office and are $12, including skate rental, or $9 if you have your own skates!

Nominate a Center Ice Hero today!

Pen Air Federal Credit Union and the Ice Flyers are proud to honor military members every home game through our Center Ice Heroes program. Only one military member will be chosen for each game and he/she will get to perform the ceremonial puck drop and receive 6 tickets to bring 5 additional people to enjoy the game! To nominate a Center Ice Hero, fill out the form on our website.

Upcoming Home Games

12/27 - School's Out! Night

12/30 - Military Appreciation Night

1/6 - Friends & Family Night

Upcoming Shirt off his Back jerseys

12/27 - 16, Patrick Megannety, Alternate

12/30 - 19, Austin McKay, White

1/6 - 10, Maxime St-Cyr, Navy

Subject to change.

SPHL Standings

Team GP Pts.

1. Macon 20 32

2. Huntsville 20 31

3. Mississippi 21 29

4. Peoria 20 26

5. Knoxville 18 22

6. Fayetteville 18 19

7. Evansville 23 19

8. Pensacola 18 15

9. Columbus 18 13

10. Roanoke 18 12

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.