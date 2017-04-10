Ice Flyers Insider Newsletter - April 10, 2017

News Release

President's Cup Champs: 2013, 2014, 2016 | Regular Season Champs: 2013-14

The Ice Flyers will host the Fayetteville FireAntz for Game Two of their Round One series of the 2017 SPHL President\'s Cup Playoffs on Thursday, April 13, at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are now available on Ticketmaster or at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office. The Box Office will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, and will open at 10 a.m. and remain open through the start of the game on Thursday.

Our slogan for the 2017 SPHL President\'s Cup Playoffs is "Ascend." It has multiple meanings and we feel it fits the organization perfectly. Obviously, jets are a huge part of the team\'s identity and they ascend into the skies. The term also references our position in the SPHL standings at the conclusion of the 2016-17 regular season and our goal to once again ascend to the top of the league. To accomplish this goal, we need help everyone, including the fans, to do their part!

Dates and Opponents still TBD

There was an issue printing playoff tickets for some of our Half Season Ticket Holders. If you have not received your playoff tickets yet, stop by the Ice Flyers office to pick them up or they\'ll be available at the Ice Flyers Will Call tent on the Alcaniz St. side of the Pensacola Bay Center.

Round One, Game One: Ice Flyers @ FireAntz; Tues., April 11, 6 p.m. CT

Round One, Game Two: FireAntz @ Ice Flyers; Thur., April 13, 7:05 p.m. CT

Round One, Game Three *: Ice Flyers @ FireAntz; Sun., April 16, 5:00 p.m. CT



