Ice Bears Wrap up Win Before Christmas

December 23, 2016 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release





Knoxville, TN - Joseph Manno had a Gordie Howe hat trick, Luke Sandler had a goal and an assist and the Knoxville Ice Bears beat the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 4-1 on Friday night in front of a festively dressed crowd of 3,056.

Manno took the puck from his own end down the right wing and finished off a breakaway by crossing through the crease and putting a backhand over the right shoulder of Ryan de Melo to open the scoring. One minute later, Berkley Scott appeared to score on a wrap-around, but the goal was waived off due to the net becoming dislodged. Sandler scored off a rebound to make it 2-0 going into the first intermission.

An early power play for Knoxville led to a goal by Berkley Scott at 3:44 of the second. Daniel Vernace slid one between the pads of Brian Billet at 11:27 to get Roanoke on the board and make it 3-1 at the end of two periods. Jake Rivera scored the only goal of the third on a wrist shot from the high slot for his ninth of the season. Billet finished the night stopping 24 of 25 shots.

Knoxville returns to home ice on Tuesday when it hosts Mississippi for Decades Night with the Ice Bears. The game will pay tribute to the 60s, 70's and 80's. Round up your holiday guests and come out dressed as your favorite decade.

Smart Car of Knoxville Three Stars of the Night

First Star - Joseph Manno, Knoxville

Second Star - Luke Sandler, Knoxville

Third Star - Brian Billett, Knoxville

ABOUT The Knoxville Ice Bears: The Knoxville Ice Bears organization began in 2002 and was an inaugural charter member of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) in 2004. As four-time SPHL Champions, the Ice Bears are an experienced and established organization, offering the city and its' visitors a balanced product of highlight-reel hockey, unique and exciting intermission activity and endless fan interaction, presenting the most affordable, family-friendly way to enjoy sports and entertainment. Season, Partial Season and Flex Tickets are now on sale. For more information, visit www.knoxvilleicebears.com or call (865) 525-7825.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.