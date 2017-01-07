Ice Bears Roll Seven on Evansville

Knoxville, TN- The Knoxville Ice Bears scored 3 shorthanded goals in route to a 7 - 3 win over the Evansville Thunderbolts in front of a predacious crowd of 3,966.

Knoxville jumped out to an early lead when Evansville's Michael Doan left a rebound loose through the slot that Joseph Manno banked in off the post. A Berkley Scott face-off draw led to a Luke Sandler one-timer that beat Doan between the pads at 4:05 of the first. The Ice Bears went up 3-0 when John Rey scored off a face-off win by Danny Cesarz at 8:11.

Evansville answered quickly with back-to-back goals from Ryan Patsch and Andrew Harrison less than three minutes apart to cut Knoxville's lead to 3-2 heading into the first intermission. Patsch chipped the puck past Brian Billett from the slot. Harrison scored on a one-timer when Justin MacDonald sped down the left wing, drove in tight through the circle and slid the puck to Harrison in front of the crease.

Knoxville added two shorthanded goals in the second period to take a 5-2 lead after the second period. Manno scored his second of the night at 1:40 skating through the left circle and ripping a snap shot that Doan got a piece of before watching it bounce into the net behind him. Jake Rivera forced a takeaway at the blue line and fed it to Jason Price, who was all alone and finished off the breakaway to give the Ice Bears a three-goal lead again and ended Doan's night.

The Ice Bears scored their third shorthanded goal of the night when Sandler took a loose puck from the hash and flipped a backhand past backup Matt Kaludis to make it 6-2 at 3:35 of the third. Rivera scored from the high slot with 50 seconds remaining to put an exclamation point on the night.

