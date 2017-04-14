Ice Bears Fall to Peoria to End Playoff Run

News Release

Knoxville, TN Knoxville fell behind early and couldn't recover as the Peoria Rivermen beat the Ice Bears 5-1 and swept the best-of-three series Friday night.

Peoria needed only 25 seconds to get on the board. Dakota Klecha threw the puck into the slot from the right half-board and an unmanned Conor Gorman tapped it in from behind Greg Dodds. Cody Dion extended the lead for the Rivermen when he redirected Brandon Greenside's shot from the point at 8:31.

Knoxville's best chance in the first came late in the period when Doug Reid crept behind Storm Phaneuf but failed to tap in the pass sent across the middle from the right wall. The Ice Bears generated some chances on their lone power play of the period, but Phaneuf stood tall and Peoria's skaters did their part to prevent rebounds.

Gorman scored his second of the night just 31 seconds into the second period with a wrister from outside the left circle that beat Dodds' glove and snuck inside the far post. Justin Hoomaian slipped a backhand between Dodds' pads 21 seconds later to make it 4-0 less than a minute into the second.

Following Hoomaian's goal, Dylan Wells relieved Dodds 52 seconds into the second. Michael Colantone fed the puck to an open Donald Olivieri from the left corner to the top of the right circle. Olivieri had enough space to skate through the circle and left a wrist shot over Wells to give the Rivermen a 5-0 lead at 9:21 of the middle frame.

Jake Rivera scored off a sharp angle along the goal line when his shot bounced in off the back of Phaneuf at 6:35 of the third.

