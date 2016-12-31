Ice Bears Fall in Shootout

December 31, 2016 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release





Knoxville, TN-Ice Bears pick up a point in loss to FireAntz Joe Harcharik and Tayler Thompson each scored in the shootout and Fayetteville topped Knoxville 2-1 on Friday night. Sean Bonar made 22 saves for the FireAntz and Brad Drobot scored the equalizer at 11:46 of the third.

Knoxville struck early when Joseph Manno won a battle for the puck behind the Fayetteville net and made a diving shot off the left side of the crease. Bonar's save rebounded to Luke Sandler on the opposite side who put it on net to give the Ice Bears the lead at 1:06 into the game.

Drobot received a rink-wide saucer pass in the neutral zone from Harcharik and sped down the left wing. His shot from the left circle glanced off the glove of Brian Billet and fell behind him into the net. Billet finished with 34 saves.

Harcharik and Thompson scored on Fayetteville's first two shootout attempts. Trevor Hertz scored for Knoxville on its second shot. Bonar denied Berkley Scott, Manno and Danny Cesarz to seal the win for the FireAntz. The Ice Bears extended its point streak to three games.

The Ice Bears will travel to Roanoke Saturday before hosting Evansville for the first time this season. It will be a back to back series kicking off on Friday, January 6 for Dirty Jobs Night and Saturday, January 7 for Nashville Predators Night. For tickets to Friday's game please visit www.knoxvilletickets.com or call 865-656-4444 for more information.

Smart Car of Knoxville Three Stars of the Game

1st Star - Tayler Thompson, Fayetteville

2nd Star - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville

3rd Star - Luke Sandler, Knoxville

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.