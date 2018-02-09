Ice Bears Edge Huntsville 2-1

Knoxville, TN - Zoltan Hetenyi made 40 saves in his return from the ECHL and the Knoxville Ice Bears beat the Huntsville Havoc 2-1 on Friday night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in front of a crowd of 3,727.

The Ice Bears have points in their last seven games, going 5-0-2 in that stretch. The Havoc have lost two of their last three.

Marcus Ortiz broke a 1-1 tie when he cleaned up a loose puck by the crease after a shot in traffic from Elliot Grauer at 13:32.

Justin Fox tied the game earlier in the third at 6:09 when Sy Nutkevitch fed him a circle-to-circle pass to close out a 3-on-1.

Grauer scored the lone goal of the first period when he pulled a pickpocket off Huntsville's Andy Willager in the slot and flipped a backhand over Keegan Asmundson at 14:20.

Knoxville will be on the road at Roanoke on Saturday. Huntsville returns to Alabama to host Pensacola on Saturday.

Knoxville travels to Roanoke on Saturday to wrap out their three games in three nights in three different cities. Catch all of the game action with your Ice Bears fans that the Crown and Goose in the Old City. The Ice Bears next home game is next Saturday Macon Mayhem for the Annual Weiner Dog Race. Watch as over 90 dogs compete for fame and glory during the first intermission. Puck drop is at 7:30 and tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com.

