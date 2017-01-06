Ice Bears Drop Ticket Prices

January 6, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release





Knoxville, TN The Knoxville Ice Bears have created an economy seating section for the remainder the 2016-17 season. The new price will be $10 and is a savings of over 40% off of the previous price of $17. The seats are located in the north and south end of the arena.

"We are very excited to be able to offer a $10 ticket to all of our fans. We take great pride in offering affordable family entertainment and with new ticket option, we will be known as that first option when families are thinking of what to do," said President and GM Mike Murray.

The sections available for the new pricing option will be sections FF - LL in the south end zone and rows 5 - 8 in section AA - EE in the north end zone. The new pricing will exclude games on February 4, 2017 and February 11, 2017.

