Ice Bears Don'T Recover from Slow Start

Knoxville, TN - Fayetteville scored the first four goals of the night and Knoxville saw its three-game home win streak snapped as they fell to the FireAntz 5-2 on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 5,083.

Fayetteville notched the lone tally in the first when John Rey was double teamed in the right corner and failed to clear the puck. Christian Horn poked the puck into the slot and Evan Dixon fired it past Brian Billet at 8:44.

The FireAntz broke the game open in the second with three goals in a span of 3:10. Tayler Thompson scored thanks to another turnover in the Knoxville end. Max Cook slid the puck past Billet to finish off a 2-on-1.

Cook's goal ended with a Fayetteville skater crashing into the Knoxville goaltender. Billet stayed down for a few moments before being helped off the ice and did not return. Dylan Wells entered the game for Billet and gave up a goal to Thompson, who skated through the slot untouched, 17 seconds later to make the score 4-0.

Knoxville got on the board when Danny Cesarz sent the puck in from the left point with Kyle McNeil screening in the crease. McNeil jammed the puck past Sean Bonar to cut the deficit to three at 17:00 of the period. McNeil received a game misconduct at the end of the second for abuse of an official.

Andrew Bonazza's goal at 13:38 of the third made things interesting, but Knoxville was unable to generate many quality scoring chances despite outshooting Fayetteville 16-3 in the final period. Bobby Chaumont added a short-handed empty-netter for the FireAntz.

The Ice Bears have dropped four of their last five. They will face the Columbus Cottonmouths in a home and home on Friday and Saturday. Join all the Ice Bears fans for the official away game viewing party at the Crown and Goose in the Old City. The Ice Bears return home on Saturday for Star Wars Night. Members of the 501st Legion Star Wars fan club will be on site to meet and greet fans. For tickets and information call 865-656-4444 or visit www.knoxvilletickets.com.

