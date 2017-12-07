IBL Announces 100th Season Banquet Details

News Release

Kitchener, ON - The Intercounty Baseball League (IBL) announced today the details for the 100th Season Celebration Banquet hosted by the Kitchener Panthers, set for Saturday, February 24th in Kitchener.

This once in a lifetime event will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel located at 105 King St E in Kitchener, Ontario from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The event will feature guest speakers (to be announced), 100 years of the IBL display, recognition of the top 100 IBL Players and much more.

The festivities begin at 6 PM with social hour, dinner and program slated to start at 7 PM. Advance tickets are $100 per seat or $700 per table of eight.

Accommodations can also be made at the Crowne Plaza by visiting our website at theibl.ca

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Intercounty Baseball League website at theibl.ca.

