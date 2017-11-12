Ian Bennett Named Masl Player of the Week

News Release

Milwaukee Wave veteran scores five goals in Week Two win

KANSAS CITY (November 10, 2017) - The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) announced today that the Milwaukee Wave's Ian Bennett has been named the Week Two Player of the Week.

Bennett had his best career year in 2016-2017 and has big expectations for 2017-2018. He scored a pivotal goal for his side in Week One, but came out on fire in Week Two against the Cedar Rapids Rampage. The veteran midfielder scored five goals to lead his team to an 11-7 victory at home.

In an interview with MASLtv, Bennett credited his teammates for helping him to this honor and stepping up in the team's home opener. The entire interview can be seen here.

Week Three of the MASL season features nine games from tonight through Sunday. Bennett and his Milwaukee Wave teammates travel to St Louis on Saturday, then to Kansas City on Sunday. Both games, along with every game this weekend, can be seen live on MASL.tv.

