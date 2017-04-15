I-Cubs Rally, Fall Short of Express

News Release

DES MOINES - The Iowa Cubs (5-5) rallied in the ninth, but the Round Rock Express (5-5) shut down the effort in time to take a 7-6 victory, Saturday at Principal Park.

Iowa trailed 7-4 before back-to-back singles from John Andreoli and Chesny Young sparked the Iowa comeback in the final frame. Ian Happ worked a 3-2 count, eventually drawing a walk to load the bags with no outs. Both Jeimer Candelario and Mark Zagunis were cut down on strikes, but Victor Caratini cashed in for Iowa, roping a two-RBI single to make it a one-run game. Iowa couldn't complete the comeback as Taylor Davis grounded to short to end the ballgame.

Iowa held a 4-2 lead into the fifth, but Round Rock took control, posting a four-inning frame. Cesar Puello and Travis Snider each nabbed an RBI in the inning, while Ronald Guzman collected a pair with a triple. Round Rock moved further ahead in the seventh with a long home run off the bat of Jared Hoying.

In his Iowa Cubs debut, Williams Perez (0-1) was responsible for six earned runs over 5.0 innings. The righty carried a lead through 4.0 innings, before his outing was damaged with Round Rock's big fifth. Perez ultimately scattered 10 hits, walked two and whiffed five. Eddie Gamboa (1-0) lasted 6.1 innings for the Express, allowing seven hits and walking six, though he limited Iowa to four runs. Preston Claiborne grabbed the save.

Young headed Iowa's offensive effort with three hits (3-for-4), one walk and two runs scored. Bijan Rademacher added his first multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-4 with a double.

Iowa and Round Rock play game two of the three-game set at Principal Park tomorrow at 1:08 p.m. Promotions include a magnet schedule giveaway, Knothole Gang, Family 4 Pack, Pedal to the Park, Food Pantry and Kids Run the Bases postgame. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

##CUBS##

