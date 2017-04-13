I-Cubs Devour \\"Cakes

News Release

DES MOINES - A two-RBI triple from Jeimer Candelario put Iowa ahead in the first inning and it was all I-Cubs from there as they dominated the New Orleans Baby Cakes (2-5) 18-5, Wednesday at Principal Park.

Iowa (4-3) saw its best offense of the season, tallying 17 hits with eight extra-base knocks. Holding the Baby Cakes to eight hits, it was the first time this season that the I-Cubs have out-hit an opponent.

Candelario, once again, headlined Iowa's night. Going 4-for-4 with a walk, he tabbed three doubles and a triple while collecting five RBI for the third time this season. He now banks a MiLB-leading 15 RBI. Of Candelario's 10 hits this season, nine have fallen for extra bases.

Iowa put up runs in four of the first five innings, highlighted by a five-run fifth. In that inning, Candelario pounded a two-RBI double and Taylor Davis hit his first home run of the season to center field. Chesny Young assisted the scoring drive with his first Triple-A RBI, also in the fifth, while Iowa starter Alec Mills helped his own effort with the first hit of his professional career in the fourth.

New Orleans didn't go down quietly as a pair of runs in the second and three in the eighth kept the Baby Cakes in the game. Iowa responded by dominating its final at-bat. Ian Happ belted a two-run homer to spark a seven-run eighth inning that saw 11 Iowa batters. The explosive late inning sealed the fate of the Baby Cakes as Iowa put another tally in the win column.

Mills improved to 2-0 with 5.0 scoreless innings. He limited New Orleans to three hits, while whiffing three. Severino Gonzalez (0-2) was chased after 3.1 innings and took the loss after allowing 10 runs.

Iowa and New Orleans continue the series at Principal Park tomorrow at 12:08 p.m. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Iowa Cubs magnet schedule. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

