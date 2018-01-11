HYKA ADDED TO 2018 AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC ROSTER

News Release

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The American Hockey League announced Thursday that Chicago Wolves forward Tomas Hyka has been selected to participate in the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic on Jan. 28-29 at Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.

Hyka ("HEE-kuh") has produced 10 goals and 13 assists in 26 games for the Wolves during his first season in North America. The 24-year-old rookie from Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic, only played overseas professionally prior to signing a contract with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights on June 1.

Hyka replaces teammate Brandon Pirri on the roster. Pirri, who paces the Wolves with 15 goals and 30 points in 32 games, has withdrawn from the All-Star Classic due to family considerations. This will be Hyka's second appearance in an AHL All-Star Game. In 2014, he faced the AHL All-Stars while playing for Färjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League.

The 2018 AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Jan. 29, marks the third year in a row for the four-team format that allows the All-Stars to represent their division in a round-robin, 3-on-3 tournament. The Central Division won this event the first two years. The traditional All-Star Skills Competition will be held Sunday, Jan. 28. Both events will be broadcast live by NHL Network throughout the United States.

Hyka and the Wolves return to action at 9 p.m. Friday with the team's first visit to Rabobank Arena to face the Bakersfield Condors. The game will be streamed on AHLLive.com .

