Hutton is The MeiGray Group ECHL Alumnus of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Former Toledo Walleye goaltender Carter Hutton of the St. Louis Blues is The MeiGray Group ECHL Alumnus of the Month for January.

The 32-year-old went 7-1-1 in 10 appearances during the month with one shutout, a 1.73 goals-against average and a save percentage of .943. Hutton allowed two goals or less in seven of his nine starts during January and made at least 25 saves in seven appearances. In 22 games with the Blues this season, Hutton is 13-4-1 with two shutouts and leads the NHL with a 1.70 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage.

A native of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Hutton appeared in 14 games with Toledo in 2011-12 posting a record of 7-7-0 with a 3.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900.

Hutton has seen action in 128 career NHL games with St. Louis, Nashville and Chicago posting an overall record of 59-36-15 with 10 shutouts, a 2.38 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916. He also has appeared in 120 career games in the American Hockey League with Rockford, Worcester and Adirondack where he was 60-44-0 with seven shutouts, a 2.64 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911.

There have been 639 players who have played in the NHL after playing in the ECHL including 16 who have made their debut in 2017-18. The ECHL has had 447 players reach the NHL since 2002-03 when it changed its focus to become the primary developmental league for the NHL and the AHL. The ECHL had 97 players reach the NHL in its first 10 seasons and 215 in the first 15 years. There have been 383 ECHL players who have played their first game in the last 13 seasons for an average of more than 29 per year.

