Hutchings Heads to NHL

News Release

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Minnesota Wild, is proud to announce that Account Executive Josh Hutchings is heading to the NHL's San Jose Sharks as an Account Executive.

"As much as this is an incredibly exciting time in my life, there is always the other side of the sword: leaving Rapid City. I was only in Rapid City for a short amount of time, just under a year, but from the moment I got here I felt very welcomed by everyone I met, especially the Rush community," said Hutchings on his time with the Rush as he advances to the NHL. "It's comforting when the long time season ticket holders come into the office, see a new face, and come up to introduce themselves regardless of the fact that it is technically my job to walk up and introduce myself to them! I definitely learned a lot here and hope that everyone shows my successor the same sincerity they showed me. It was always a dream of mine to play in the NHL growing up, but when your 24 years old and weigh 150 pounds soaking wet you have to let that dream go. Working in the NHL is the next best thing. I am excited to start a new chapter in my life, but won't forget where I started! Thank you for everything Rush nation!"

Hutchings just completed his first season with the Rush prior to his promotion with the Sharks. He just moved to Rapid City from a suburb of Chicago where he spent his entire childhood.

Prior to joining the Rush, Hutchings interned with a minor league baseball team called the Joliet Slammers, doing anything and everything they needed. After college he spent a bit of time in the payment processing industry with the company he worked for during the summers away from Bloomington, where he attended his alma mater, Indiana University. He graduated from IU with a degree in Sports Marketing, became a brother of the Delta Chi Fraternity, and also joined a semi-professional cycling team that trained year round for Indiana University's trademark event the Little 500 Bike Race.

"Josh has been a great addition to our team and I'm not surprised he has this opportunity so quickly," said Jeremy Keith, Rush Director of Ticket Sales. "He has the mindset and work ethic to make it in this business. We'll miss him here in Rapid City, and we all wish him success as he continues his dream of working in the NHL!"

Stay tuned for more Rapid City Rush player signings, updates, news, and more on www.rapidcityrush.com and all of our social media platforms.

