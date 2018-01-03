Husso Stopped 54 of 55 Shots Faced During Last Two Starts

January 3, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage
News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League today announced that San Antonio Rampage goaltender Ville Husso has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Dec. 31, 2017.
Husso stopped 54 of the 55 shots he faced in two starts for the Rampage last week, going 2-0-0 with a 0.50 goals-against average and a .982 save percentage as San Antonio climbed to second place in the Pacific Division.
Husso earned his first shutout of the season on Friday night, stopping 27 shots to help the Rampage to a 1-0 overtime victory over Texas. Then on Sunday, Husso made 27 more saves as San Antonio rallied late for a 2-1 win over visiting San Diego to finish December on a 7-2-1-0 run.
A fourth-round choice by the St. Louis Blues in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Husso has a record of 7-4-0 in 13 appearances for San Antonio this season, posting a 2.68 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. The 22-year-old native of Helsinki, Finland, is in his second season of play in North America and has gone 20-10-2 with a 2.48 GAA, a .919 save percentage and two shutouts in 35 career AHL appearances with San Antonio and Chicago. Husso was named the top goaltender in the SM-Liiga while playing for HIFK in 2015-16, and won a gold medal with Finland at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2014.
In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Husso will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Rampage home game.
