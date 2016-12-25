Husso Back with Wolves

December 25, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Sunday that rookie goaltender Ville Husso has been reassigned to the club.

The 21-year-old comes to Chicago from the Missouri Mavericks (ECHL). In 12 games with Mavericks, Husso has a 3-4-1 record with a 3.54 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.

The former Liiga Goaltender of the Year appeared in two games earlier this season with the Wolves. He compiled a 1-1-0 record - including his first victory in a North American professional league - as well as .914 save percentage and 2.53 goals-against average.

The Helsinki, Finland, native was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the fourth round, 94th overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

The move comes on the heels of a one-game suspension for Jordan Binnington. Binnington incurred the suspension during the Wolves' 6-2 setback against their in-state foe, the Rockford IceHogs, on Dec. 21 - a result of his actions in the final minutes of play under AHL rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline).

Husso will be available Monday (Dec. 26) when the Wolves travel to UWM Panther Arena for an Amtrak Rivalry game against the Milwaukee Admirals. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and the game will stream live on AHLLive.com.

Chicago returns to Allstate Arena on Friday (Dec. 30) for another Amtrak Rivalry contest with Milwaukee. The tilt will be the Wolves' third against the Admirals in four games. For ticket information or complete 2016-17 games and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

- WOLVES -

