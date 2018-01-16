Huskies Welcome Back Five Players

News Release

Duluth, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies Baseball Club is proud to announce that Sam Baier (Augustana University- South Dakota), Augie Isaacson (Friends University- Wichita, Kansas), Kevin Folman (North Dakota State University), Rudy Karre (University of Kansas), and Ryan Cunningham (University of Minnesota Duluth) are set to return to the 2018 roster.

Baier is a sophomore infielder from Springfield, Minnesota. He appeared in 22 games last season with the Huskies. On June 19th last season, he hit his only home run and batted in three runs guiding the team to a 12-6 win against Mankato.

Isaacson is a redshirt junior infielder from New Prague, Minnesota. He appeared in 48 regular season games and also in the Major League Dreams Showcase on the visiting team last season with the Duluth Huskies. Summing up a .323 batting average, he was a standout on the Huskies roster.

Folman, a redshirt senior local right-handed pitcher from Hermantown, Minnesota, will be returning for his fourth season with the Huskies. He appeared in 16 regular season games and in the All-Star Game in Wausau, Wisconsin last season rounding out an exceptional 1.56 earned run average.

Karre, a junior outfielder from Peoria, Arizona, known for his long hair and hustle, will be returning for another season. On August 2nd against the Eau Claire Express, he gathered 3 hits including a home run to make his best hitting performance of the season.

Cunningham is a junior left-handed pitcher from Britt, Minnesota, coming back for his third season with the Huskies. Last season he appeared in 9 games and produced a 3.31 earned run average. His best game with the Huskies in 2017 was his first on May 30th in La Crosse against the Loggers. He struck out 5 batters and only allowed 2 hits assisting the team to a 9-2 win.

The Huskies open the 2018 season with five road games, but open at Wade Stadium Sunday, June 3rd against the Eau Claire Express.

