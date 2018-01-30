Huskies Add a Couple More Players to Their Roster for 2018

News Release

Duluth, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies are proud to announce the addition of two more players to the active roster for the 2018 season. Tyler Oldenberg (LHP) from Boise, Idaho, and Matthew Mogollon (RHP) from Torrance, California, will be joining the previously announced players for the 2018 season.

Tyler Oldenberg is a 6' Junior from Seattle University. In 2017 Oldenberg appeared in 21 games including three that he started in. He went 4-1 with an 4.92 ERA and struck out 44 in 58.2 innings. He pitched 24 more innings in 2017 than he did in 2016. Oldenberg has also played in the Northwoods League before. He played for the Willmar Stingers in 2017 and went 1-1 with an ERA of 2.66 striking out 17 and walking 7 over 23.2 innings pitched. While playing for the Stingers, Oldenberg appeared in five games and started four of those games. In 2015 while playing in high school, Oldenberg received second team all-conference honors

Matthew Mogollon is a 5' 11" Redshirt Junior from Chapman University in Orange, California. He received All CIF Southern First Team honors in 2013 and 2014, All Daily Breeze First Team honors in 2013 and 2014, Pioneer League MVP in 2013, Pioneer League First Team in 2014, and California Collegiate League All-Star in 2017. During the 2017 season, Mogollon had an ERA of 4.50 with 10.60 strikeouts per nine innings over 62.0 innings pitched.

The Huskies open the 2018 season with five road games, but open at Wade Stadium Sunday, June 3rd against the Eau Claire Express. Season tickets, punch cards, and other ticket packages are still available.

For more information, contact the Duluth Huskies front office at 218-786-9909 or huskies@duluthhuskies.com

