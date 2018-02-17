Hurricanes Recall Wallmark from Charlotte
February 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
RALEIGH, NC - Ron Francis, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Lucas Wallmark from the American Hockey League's (AHL) Charlotte Checkers.
Wallmark, 22, has played in four games with Carolina this season and scored his first career NHL goal against St. Louis on Dec. 30. The Umea, Sweden, native has recorded three points (1g, 2a) in 12 NHL career games with the Hurricanes. Selected by the Hurricanes in the fourth round, 97th overall, at the 2014 NHL Draft, Wallmark (6'0", 176 lbs.) ranks second among Charlotte skaters in assists (23) and fourth in points (36) in 34 AHL games this season. He has totaled 82 points (37g, 45a) in 101 career AHL games.
The Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at PNC Arena (5 p.m., FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports GO, Hurricanes Radio Network). For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).
