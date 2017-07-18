Hurlbutt Too Much for Missions

News Release

Pitching was the story Monday night at Wolff Stadium as Midland downed San Antonio, 5-1 behind right-hander Dustin Hurlbutt .

Early on Monday evening, it appeared that the offenses might be having the big performances.

The RockHounds needed just three pitches to score the game's first run against righty Chris Huffman . The San Antonio hurler allowed singles to Jordan Tarsovich and B.J. Boyd on each of his first two pitches, putting runners on first and third. On Huffman's third pitch, Jermaine Curtis gave Midland a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly to right. Two batters later, J.P. Sportman pushed the lead to two with a triple to right-center field.

San Antonio countered in its half of the frame against Hurlbutt, slicing the deficit in half with Nick Torres ' RBI-double down the left-field line. The two-bagger extended Torres' club, season-high hitting streak to 19 games (also a career high).

Huffman settled down into a nice grove after the first, keeping the 'Hounds off the board over the next six innings and allowing just three more hits. Unfortunately for the Fort Defiance, VA native, his mound opponent put together a rather impressive hot streak as well.

After allowing a pair of hits in the first, Hurlbutt did not allow another hit the rest of his night, while walking just two. In seven innings, Hurlbutt (2-1) fanned three and threw 61 of his 88 pitches for strikes.

Midland created breathing room in the eighth against Huffman (4-3) and reliever Yimmi Brasoban, plating a pair of runs on a Curtis ground rule double and a Tyler Ramirez RBI-infield single.

The RockHounds capped scoring in the ninth against rehabber Buddy Baumann with a Viosergy Rosa sacrifice fly to center.

Tyler Sturdevant worked the final two innings to earn his first save.

San Antonio (15-9, 56-38) resumes its four-game showdown with Midland (8-16, 43-51) on AARP's $2 Tuesday presented by KCWX. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. Right-hander Enyel De Los Santos (6-4, 4.32) will get the ball for the Missions, while the 'Hounds counter with lefty A.J. Puk (0-2, 4.91).

