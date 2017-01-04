Huntsville's Tyler Steel Named Bauer Player of the Month

January 4, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced goaltender Tyler Steel of the Huntsville Havoc is the Bauer Player of the Month for December.

Steel started seven of Huntsville's 10 games in December, going 6-0-0 while posting a 2.02 goals against average, a .946 save percentage and one shutout.

Overall, the Havoc went 9-0-1 in December and finished 2016 tied with Macon for first place in the SPHL standings.

On December 23, the Vernon, BC native stopped 54 of 57 shots in a 4-3 win over the Mississippi RiverKings, including 22 in the first period alone. Steel's 54 saves were the most by a goaltender in the Havoc's 13-year history as the Havoc. His shutout came on December 27, when Steel made 22 saves in a 4-0 win over Columbus.

Steel leads all SPHL netminders with 10 wins and two shutouts (tied), is second with a .935 save percent- age and sixth with a 2.26 goals against average. Currently in his first professional season, Steel spent the previous three years tending goal for Brown University, where he posted a 3.44 goals against average in 43 games and earned Honorable Mention All-Ivy honors as a freshman.

Also Nominated: Andy Bathgate, Columbus (9 gp, 1g, 8a), Tanner Milliron, Evansville (4-1-0, 1.80 gaa, .938 save%, one shutout), Sean Bonar, Fayetteville (5-2-0, 1.83 gaa, .933 save%, one shutout), Brian Bil- lett, Knoxville (4-3-2, 2.73 gaa, .911 save%), Mark Rivera, Macon (10 gp, 4g, 5a, +8, 1 gwg), Mike Moran, Mississippi (8 gp, 8g, 5a, 2 gwg), Matt Zenzola, Pensacola (2-2-2, 1.82 gaa, .939 save%), Tyler Parks, Peoria (3-1-2, 1.80 gaa, .931 save%, one shutout) and Nick Schneider, Roanoke (9 gp, 1g, 6a) ###

