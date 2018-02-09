Hungry Howie's Friends & Family Deal on February 17

February 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





We heard your feedback and made the deal ever better for only $43!

Many of our fans love the Hungry Howie's Friends and Family Deal and has brought to our attention some of the technical difficulty in buying this package on our new ticketing system. We heard and appreciate your feedback and made the following happen...

We worked with our ticketing provider to improve the buying process and now you pay one final price with no extra fees or hidden fees when you check out. Also you don't have to hunt for this price code in a drop down menu.

To sweeten the deal and as part of our appreciation for your patience, we added to this amazing deal:

An exclusive behind the scenes tour of the newly renovated Kalamazoo Wings Locker Room!

The Hungry Howie's Friends and Family Deal is now available for Saturday, Feb. 17 Parrot Head Night at 7pm!

Hungry Howie's Friends & Family Deal Package Includes:

?

4 tickets to Parrot Head Night, Saturday, Feb. 17 @ 7pm

4 Kalamazoo Wings promotional items

$20 Hungry Howie's voucher

Exclusive Kalamazoo Wings Locker Room Tour

A $262 value and you pay $43, get your deal today!

