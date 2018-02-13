Hughes, Simonelli Get AHL Calls

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced multiple transactions Tuesday. Defenseman Tommy Hughes has been recalled to Hershey, while defenseman Frankie Simonelli has signed a professional tryout agreement with the AHL's Utica Comets.

Hughes has appeared in 26 games with South Carolina this season, scoring eight points (two goals, six assists) along with a +5 rating and 18 penalty minutes. It is the second recall for the London, Ont. native, who suited up in four games with the Bears earlier this year and registered two penalty minutes.

The 25-year old is in his fifth pro season after spending his first four years in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack. Hughes has accumulated 230 career games at the AHL level, registering 30 points (five goals, 25 assists). The 6-foot-2, 225-pound blueliner skated in 53 games with Hartford in 2016-17, tallying five assists.

Simonelli has been enjoying success on both sides of the puck with the Stingrays this season, posting 30 points (eight goals, 20 assists) in 46 games. The defender has played in 64 career AHL games from 2014-17 with the Providence Bruins and Bakersfield Condors, scoring 12 points (three goals, nine assists).

The native of Bensenville, Ill. was reunited with South Carolina for his fourth professional season after being part of a run to the Kelly Cup Finals with the Rays during his rookie year in 2015. The 5-foot-10, 201-pound defender played 19 regular season games with the Stingrays during 2014-15 and scored 10 points on a goal and nine assists while adding a +11 rating. He then became a mainstay for the squad in the postseason, playing in 24 playoff contests with 10 points.

The Stingrays return to action Friday night, hosting the Jacksonville Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.

