Hoyte Selected to USL Team of the Week

News Release

CINCINNATI, OH --- Justin Hoyte's first goal in an FC Cincinnati uniform tied the match against Charlotte Independence and led to a spot on the USL Team of the Week.

Hoyte scored in the 45th minute, jumping on a deflection by a Charlotte defender and burying the ball in the lower right corner.

The tally was the final one of the match as the two teams played a scoreless second half. Hoyte is the sixth person to log a goal for the Orange and Blue.

He receives his first nod from the USL and the sixth FCC player to be recognized this year.

FCC will entertain Columbus Crew SC Wed., and then hosts Charleston Battery in USL play Sat. with both matches scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. at Nippert Stadium.

