Houston Dynamo Video & Quotes

Houston Dynamo Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera (English) (on how the first week of training has gone) "Very well. The players are comfortable and working hard and healthy, all of them, so that's unbelievable. That's beautiful. And the weather is getting better and better every day, so it's a good first week of training where we have accomplished what we are looking for and what we were aiming for, so that's very positive. We hope that we continue moving forward."

(on the team getting to know one another on and off the field as the week has gone on) "Yes, that's every day. Every day we have to improve that; every day we have to get better at that; every day we need to get to know each other. We work as a team and we need to work as a unit, as a team, and that's what preseason is for. We're trying to do it day by day, not overwhelming anything and not overloading anything for the players, so we know that at some point we need to get there before the first game."

(on FW Romell Quioto joining the team and having the full team together on the field) "It's very important for us, and for themselves. They feel comfortable, they feel happy, they feel like 'OK, we're here together, so we just need to focus on the job on the field.' And that is always very positive."

Houston Dynamo MF Joseph Holland (on how preseason training in MLS compares to what he experienced in college) "Obviously, the quality overall is higher. Every single player has a good touch; every single player moves the ball very quickly and the tempo is a lot higher. The intelligence, as well, the positioning of players on and off the ball. There's fewer gaps when you're trying to play through defenders, and midfielders are making much more intelligent runs, so I think just the level overall is a lot higher."

(on his personal comfort level after a week's worth of training with the team) "I feel good. I feel like I'm getting used to the tempo. I'm trying to move the ball as quickly as I can and just enjoying playing with really god players around me. I feel like I play better when I play with good players around me. It's warming up a bit today; I feel like I'm missing the cold from yesterday, but I'm thoroughly enjoying it."

(on becoming more familiar with his new teammates) "A lot of it with soccer, when you play for this long and train for this long and you have a number of players with such a high level of quality, a lot of things you learn off of each other are more implicit. You can't really explicitly learn the runs and explicitly learn the things that each player does; they just kind of make their way into your subconscious. You start to understand players' movements without really even thinking about it, and that only comes from playing together and doing position drills and attack v. defense together, so it's really coming along. I'm starting to notice what players around me are doing more and starting to get used to their movements; and it's not conscious, I'm just starting to understand them more."

Houston Dynamo GK Jake McGuire (on how preseason in MLS differs from his experience in college) "It's all about quality over quantity. We're really focusing on the fundamentals, getting into it, whereas in college you're more trying to get your fitness in as much as possible, even without a ball at this time of the year. I think getting touches on the ball, getting us all back into it and going into the fitness (session) tomorrow, I think that's something that's a major change."

(on working with Houston's veteran goalkeepers and goalkeepers coach Paul Rogers) "I think it's been awesome. They're great role models. They all care about each other's development, including mine, which is nice. It's just a great environment. They're great guys who push each other - we all push each other - and Paul Rogers is a great coach who just really focuses on all the little details of goalkeeping. It's been a great experience so far."

(on getting to know some of his new teammates) "Yeah, once I got to know all their names it's been a lot more comfortable, honestly. We did this same drill today (in earlier training sessions), just a tactics drill, and I was asking everybody their name and it kind of took away from what we were actually trying to do. So today since we got back into it, it was a lot easier for me to communicate with them, know which guys speak English, which speak Spanish, just getting into it now, so I think it's been good."

