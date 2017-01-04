Houston Dynamo Sign Three-Time MLS Cup Winner Leonardo

HOUSTON- The Houston Dynamo have signed three-time MLS Cup-winning defender Leonardo, the club announced today. The Dynamo selected him in the second stage of the Major League Soccer Re-Entry Draft on December 22.

Leonardo has seven years of experience in MLS, all with the LA Galaxy after joining that club in 2010 on loan from S=E3o Paolo in the Brazilian Campeonato. The 28-year-old won three MLS Cups with the Galaxy and was selected as the club's Defender of the Year in 2015.

"We are very pleased to welcome Leonardo to our club. He brings seven years of valuable MLS experience to our roster and understands what it takes to win in this league," said Dynamo Vice President and General Manager Matt Jordan. "He is in the prime of his career and is a true professional who will provide a steady and reliable presence both on and off the field for our team."

Leonardo has played in 85 career MLS regular-season matches with 79 starts and has scored two goals. He was a starter throughout LA Galaxy's 2014 MLS Cup-winning season and started four of the club's six playoff games that year, including MLS Cup Final in which he started and went all 120 minutes in LA's 3-2 extra time victory over New England.

"Leonardo is an excellent central back who was LA Galaxy's defender of the year in 2015. He's ready to come to Houston and continue proving himself in this league," said Dynamo Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera. "He is an experienced defender who is excellent in 1v1 situations, he's strong in the air, and he can play at either left center back or right center back. He's been playing for seven years with a consistent playoff contender, winning 3 MLS Cups, so we're bringing in someone who has experience, leadership, talent and is still at a very good age."

Born in S=E3o Paolo, Leonardo rose through the youth ranks with his hometown club after joining them in 2001 at age 13. He helped lead S=E3o Paolo to the championship of the Super Group in the prestigious Dallas Cup in 2007, defeating clubs such as Real Madrid and Chelsea on the way to the title. In 2008, he was a member of the first team as they captured the Campeonato championship. Leonardo represented his home country at the youth international level, playing with the Under-16 and Under-17 national teams in 2004.

Leonardo was the second player selected by the Dynamo in the Re-Entry Draft, and the second defender. Houston selected defender Dylan Remick in the first stage of the Re-Entry Draft On December 16. With this addition, the Houston Dynamo now have 20 players on the roster for 2017. He is the sixth player to join the Dynamo roster since the conclusion of the season, following forwards Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto, midfielder Juan David Cabezas and defenders Adolfo Machado and Remick.

Although he was born in Brazil, Leonardo is a naturalized United States citizen and thus does not count as an International player on the Dynamo roster under MLS rules. With nearly a decade of experience in American soccer, Leonardo is fluent in English as well as his native Portuguese.

HOUSTON DYNAMO PLAYERS CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRACT (20)

GOALKEEPERS (3)

No. Player Pos. MLS Exp. Age Ht. Wt. FIFA Nationality Notes

1 Tyler Deric GK 8 28 6-3 185 USA Homegrown Player

24 Calle Brown GK 1 24 6-5 200 USA

31 Joe Willis GK 6 28 6-5 200 USA

DEFENDERS (6)

No. Player Pos. MLS Exp. Age Ht. Wt. FIFA Nationality Notes

2 Jalil Anibaba D 6 28 6-0 185 USA

4 Agus D 1 31 6-1 180 Spain International

16 Kevin Garcia D 1 26 6-0 185 USA

Dylan Remick D 5 25 6-0 165 USA

Adolfo Machado D 1 31 6-0 160 Panama International

Leonardo D 8 28 6-2

Brazil

MIDFIELDERS (7)

No. Player Pos. MLS Exp. Age Ht. Wt. FIFA Nationality Notes

6 Eric Alexander MF 7 28 6-1 185 USA

11 Andrew Wenger MF 5 25 6-0 185 USA

13 Ricardo Clark MF 12 33 5-10 160 USA

14 Alex MF 5 27 5-8 155 Brazil

27 Boniek García MF 5 32 5-9 150 Honduras

29 Christian Lucatero MF 1 19 5-9 145 USA Homegrown Player

Juan David Cabezas MF 1 25 6-0 175 Colombia International

FORWARDS (4)

No. Player Pos. MLS Exp. Age Ht. Wt. FIFA Nationality Notes

9 Erick Torres* F 4 23 5-11 168 Mexico Int'l / Designated Player

19 Mauro Manotas F 2 21 6-0 155 Colombia Int'l / Designated Player

Alberth Elis F 1 20 6-0 155 Honduras Int'l / Designated Player

Romell Quioto MF 1 25 5-11 170 Honduras International

Transaction: Houston Dynamo sign defender Leonardo after having drafted him in the second stage of the MLS Re-Entry Draft.

Full name: José Leonardo Ribeiro da Silva

Height: 6-2

Birth Date: February 5, 1988

Birthplace: S=E3o Paolo, Brazil

Previous club: LA Galaxy

