Houston Dynamo Quotes-Monday, April 10

News Release

Houston Dynamo Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera

(on the message to the team following the loss) "That we are still making too many individual mistakes, so we're going to continue working. We know that it's going to be a process. We weren't expecting to make those mistakes away because it's something that we are trying to work on. Even though we were a little bit more consistent in trying to progress more in certain aspects, like our possession, we then failed in what we were doing better, like attacking, creating, creating options on goal against the other team. We are still having inconsistencies, we still need to continue working and preparing ourselves better. We need to step up, especially when we're playing away, because we need to keep our focus and defensively we need to improve. We need to improve defensively, the whole team, starting with the guys playing up front."

(on the biggest differences playing home and away) "A little bit of everything. Over here, the decisions, over here, the intensity, it's better over here. The commitment, individually and collectively is better, so we need to show that on the road. For moments we were good, we were holding; it's not like they were great with holding. We could have had more possession than them, and that team is one of the best in possession in this league. But then we failed to do our part, creating options, scoring goals, and then we failed to the job consistently throughout the 90 minutes and they punished us. It's on us; we have to continue working and we cannot blame anyone else but us."

(on not creating chances from long spells of possession) "No, right now my concern is that we're giving up too many goals. We're giving up goals every game. When you're giving up goals every game, that's wrong, and we need to work on that as a team."

(on eventually focusing on creating from possession) "It's going to be little by little. When we get better in our defense, when we get better consistently with the defensive side, maybe we're going to be able to get better with our possession without giving up our options up front. That's the idea. It takes time, right now, because we're playing with three forwards, and those forwards want to attack. We need to continue creating options. If they don't continue to create options, then we're in trouble."

Houston Dynamo MF Memo Rodriguez

(on training after the weekend loss) "Today we came out and saw film early in the morning. We know what we're going to work on this week to perform better on the weekend."

(on the differences playing at home vs away) "Tough teams are playing at home in front of their fans, it brings a lot of motivation for the home team. We have to try to perform the same way we do at home."

(on the message from head coach Wilmer Cabrera for the week) "[He told us] we have to play the way we do at home. We have good, high intensity games at home and we have to be able to play away the same way."

(on finally making his first team debut) "I was always just trying to strive to make the first team. To have ten minutes [on the field] this weekend was a dream come true. I'm thankful to get the opportunity to have those ten minutes."

(on his way to the first team) "It was tough. I mean, well it wasn't tough for me but for my mom and all the sacrifice she has done for me to leave my younger brothers at home. It's for her I am here. I'm happy to have played those 10 minutes and I'm thankful for it."

