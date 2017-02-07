Houston Dynamo Quotes from Final Scrimmage

February 7, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Houston Dynamo News Release





Houston Dynamo Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera

(on his takeaways from this trip to the Rio Grande Valley) "We came to work for five days and we have taken advantage of it. The guys look good and we had the opportunity of playing four games, amongst ourselves and against UTRGV. So, it was good overall, the work, the environment, the hospitality and the things we did, we leave contempt."

(on how the Houston Dynamo are coming together) "We are working well, everyone is working well. The players are motivated and that is very important. Everyone hopes to be in good shape once the season starts."

(on what's next for the preseason) "We will go back to Houston for couple of days and then we will travel to Arizona where we will continue our preseason and we will have some other friendly matches."

(on what did Houston Dynamo accomplished during this trip) "We have been growing in terms of our preseason, and the kind of work we have to do in order for the players to be ready. We are adding some minutes, we are adding some load on the workouts. So, it is all positive. We are leaving really happy, everybody is healthy. Everyone had the chance to play and to work. Now we are heading back home to have one day off and continue working in the preseason."

(on what he expects to see in Arizona) "We have to continue building on the team in all aspects, tactically, fitness, with the ball, defensively, so we just have to continue [working]. We still have three or four more weeks before the first game. We are going to go with that mentality to continue working in Arizona, prepare the team for the first game of the season and the rest of the season."

(on the level of competition he encountered during the trip) "It has been very positive, it has been very important and it is going to help us to improve. If we compete against each other, we are going to be able to raise the level for when we have to compete against other teams."

(on the relationship between the Toros and the Dynamo) "It cannot be any closer. It has been very good and it has been working very well. We have to continue believing in that and we have to continue working. Those projects will help us grow as a club and we can help the player, which is the most important one."

Houston Dynamo MF Christian Lucatero

(on coming back to the Rio Grande Valley) "It's the first trip we've ever done as team here. The facilities are turning out nice; I guess I can say it is a world-class facility."

(on how starting in the Academy helped him prepare for his time with the Dynamo first team) "From the Dynamo Academy, they show how the first team plays and we try to replicate it. The practices and the style of play from a young age are geared toward that transition. Growing up and moving up to the next team makes it a lot easier. That's what a lot of us have done like Memo [Rodriguez] and I, it has been great."

Houston Dynamo FW Vicente Sánchez

(on how does he see the Dynamo) "The team is good; it's coming together. There are a lot of new players and we need to get know each other better. We will get to know each other in games like these and during training sessions. Season is a month away and I think we are going to get there in good shape."

(on how he saw the game) "It is a preseason friendly. Everyone played 45 minutes and it helps us to get in rhythm and getting to know the teammates. It also helps us to get to know and understand the order and the way the coach wants us to play.

Houston Dynamo FW Erick Torres

(on his thoughts on the game) "Every day the team has been working better. These are preseason games and they doing us good. We have been working really hard in the gym, on fitness and now we need to translate those training sessions on to the field. The team keeps getting better and better, we are understanding each other better and we need to continue on that path."

(on the goal he scored) "I am very grateful to God that I was able to score. Last game, I was able to help with two goals and that's what I am working towards. That is my job. I am happy because I get to do what I love and that is to score goals. I have to be earning trust on myself. We are a little stiff, out of sync, yet these are the first couple of games. For a striker is always important to start a preseason with goals, even if this is a friendly match it help in earning trust on myself, which will help get into the season in good shape."

