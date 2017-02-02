Houston Dynamo Quotes - Thursday, February 2

Houston Dynamo News Release





Houston Dynamo Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera (English) (On his approach to RGV FC) "Normal. It is just preseason. We need to go and try to release our legs. We have to shake our legs and the best way to do that is just trying to play free. Try to give the players some freedom to start running with the ball, let them have fun playing because they have been working really hard."

(On the type work the team has been doing) "It is always a little bit of everything, you cannot just call a play free because that's not the idea. It's just focusing on what you have to do. Tactically, what you have to do with the ball. When you have possession with the ball and then try to apply things as a team, because you have to create a team on the field. Playing as a team. That's (what we have to do) every game we play."

(On having a possible lineup for this weekend) "It's is a little bit of everything. We have to mix it up, we have to see different combinations, we have to give them a little bit of stability. We have to be sure we get to know each other. We get to know the players and we expose them in all aspects."

(On the trialists with the team) "We have to take decisions on the young guys. We need to start making decisions with the roster, because we cannot have this amount of players; we have to move players. We need to take decisions. The decisions have to be taken when they play, you don't take decisions during practices. Over here we know everyone. Everyone that has been invited is because they have quality, they have the talent and have proved themselves within the team. Who is ready and who is not ready after preseason and during the games."

