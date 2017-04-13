Houston Dynamo Quotes - Thursday, April 13

News Release

Houston Dynamo Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera

(on what concerns him about Minnesota United FC)"They're building everything, so they're trying to improve everything game-by-game, day-by-day; the more days they spend together and the more games they play together, they're going to get better and better. So they're going to come better; they're going to come with their new additions. They've been playing a lot of games away, and they're improving, so that's dangerous."

(on the similarities between Minnesota's new team and the new-look Dynamo) "Yeah, it could be, but they're new in all aspects. New franchise, new staff, new city, new fans, new everything. It's not the same. This team is established. We have a new staff; we have a new group of players, but it's a base - a solid structure, executives, front office, fields, fans - it's a base. It's different in that case than Minnesota."

(on how Boniek García played at right back) "He's a very talented player; he has played that position for a number of years, even with the national team, so it's not like he doesn't know how to play there. He has showed that he can play there, he is willing to play there. Of course, he's played just one game there since he's been here [this season] and he's been playing as a midfielder, but he's adapting really quick and he knows the movements really well."

(on if he would feel comfortable with MF Boniek García playing at right back again this week if needed) "Yes, I definitely feel comfortable with him playing there and he feels very comfortable over there, so that's the key - that he feels comfortable, especially, the player feels comfortable, not me. If he feels comfortable, he's going to do the job well and is going to play well."

(on FW Romell Quioto) "He's practicing normally, regularly; he's practicing with the group, so we're happy about that and we'll see. He's been practicing normally the whole week, so that's positive for him first, it's positive for the club, and so he's going to be in contention to be ready."

(on playing in front of the home crowd this weekend) "Definitely, every time we have the opportunity to play at home, we need to make this out fortress. If we do that, we're going to be able to be there with the top teams. Right now we have two games (at home); we only think about the one on Saturday against Minnesota United. We are focused. We don't want our fans, our club, our players, ourselves to be comfortable. We want to go and from the first minute we want to face them and we want to try and impose ourselves, respecting the team and trying to keep the 90 minutes of focus and concentration because that's going to be critical for Saturday."

Houston Dynamo DF Jalil Anibaba

(on bouncing back from last weekend's loss at New England) "We're back at home, so we're looking forward to Saturday, obviously, to get back in front of four home crowd and we're excited about the opportunity to put another three points underneath our belt."

(on playing on the road versus playing at home) "There's so much parity in our league; any time you go on the road, it's a difficult game no matter who you play. But like I said, we're excited about being back at home, and obviously our record so far has been solid there and we're trying to keep it there."

(on facing Minnesota United this weekend) "We try to focus on ourselves and we try to, obviously, do what we do best. We feel that if we're doing those things, we should be good no matter who we match up against."

(on facing a Minnesota attack that ranks fourth in the league in goals scored) "Offensively, they have the ability to put balls in the back of the net, so we need to be solid defensively. If we do that at home, we're confident in what the game will present us."

(on what makes Minnesota's attack so dangerous) "Obviously, they have good individual players like Molino who can be very dangerous in the final third, and guys that we have to be cognizant of. They're a side that we can't sleep against, and like I said, we're just trying to focus on ourselves going into the game, to be honest."

