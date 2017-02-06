Houston Dynamo Quotes - Monday, February 6

February 6, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Houston Dynamo News Release





Houston Dynamo DF Dylan Remick (on transitioning to the new style of play) "It's going pretty well so far. Obviously, that's what preseason is for. That's to get everybody in the same page with the system of (Head Coach) Wilmer [Cabrera]. It's underway. I think there has been some great strides so far. I think the upcoming games are going to help us, even more in that next step of being a cohesive unit in a game-like scenario. Practice is going well, every day we are getting better as a team collectively. Then, the next step now is to implement that during the preseason games."

(on playing in full-field drills) "It is different, every coach has its own style of introducing tactics into a team. I have done this a little bit before. I really enjoy it. I think it helps, especially because we have a lot of new faces. It is a great way to sort of get everyone on the same page and make it easy for everybody to know what their role is within their position on the field in terms of defenders, midfielders, forwards. It is a great way to get everybody on the same page, so that no matter who is playing everybody knows what each other has to do, which makes it easier for us to play."

(on what has been emphasized the most) "I think is all about intensity. Whatever you do, do it a 100 percent. That is what preseason is for, breaking the body down to get ready for the long haul in the season. That has been a big part of preseason. Obviously, the tactics about how he wants to play have been more and more involved the further we go into preseason. Those are the two big things that he is trying to bring into the preseason and everyone is responding very well."

Houston Dynamo FW Mauro Manotas

(on the Houston Dynamo's potential) "We have a really well-done roster. We are fully armed, we have goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, forwards. We are a really well-balanced team, which is something the coach always tells us, that we have be balanced. Even if we have not allowed a goal, we as strikers have the responsibility of scoring and try to win the game."

(on how is the team transitioning to this new style of play) "The team is getting to know each other more, we have been working for couple of weeks and the coach has given us clear instructions on what he wants: that the two teams that play this preseason may demonstrate the same strength, the same style of play so that we can be well presented on the field. We are working hard, very good intensity, always moving forward and seeking to score. That is the identity that the coach has given us."

(on if he has seen a difference on Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera's playing style from last season) "Yes, coach has a clear idea on how he wants to play since he began as a coach. So, that is something that he always takes with him to every team he goes too. The players we have here with the Dynamo, we have players that will give good intensity and to play well."

(on what has he emphasized) "Tactically, he is always reminding us that being aggressive is important. He always wants us to be aggressive, that no one is just standing still, that we all are always running, that we are always putting pressure on our opponents. That is very important, as time passes and we get used to it we all are going to feel better in that regard and then we will focus on some other important tactical aspects."

