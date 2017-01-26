Houston Dynamo Photos & Quotes - Thursday, January 26

January 26, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Houston Dynamo News Release





Houston Dynamo Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera (English) Houston Dynamo FW Alberth Elis (English and Spanish)

Houston Dynamo Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera (on playing small-sided soccer with his coaching staff and the RGV FC staff) "We are always going to play. We are going to find ways to play, ourselves. I'm a soccer player, so even though I'm retired from the professional activity, we like to play. We like to be on the field, we like to touch the ball, and we have the opportunity to have a big number with (RGV FC Head Coach) Junior (Gonzalez) and his staff from RGV, so let's have fun. Let's enjoy 40-45 minutes to play, to run, to touch the ball. That's the idea. And also, it helps us keep in shape."

(on which coaching staff won the game) "We won today, but the idea is not who is going to win; the idea is to have fun and enjoy it, score a lot of goals, and make some movements and try to emulate the things that we don't do anymore."

(on what he's seen in the development of FW Mauro Manotas from last preseason to now) "Maturity. He's more mature, he's more focused; he's becoming a man, which is what you want from a player. His body is growing, also. He's getting bigger and stronger - that's the natural process for a human being - and his mentality is very good."

(on FW Mauro Manotas' ability to deal with higher expectations this year) "In this sport, you cannot manage the pressure and handle the fact that you're recognized and they expect a lot of things from you, you have to retire and move to play a different game. You have to be under pressure. That's the good thing about this sport - or any sport - is you have to be under pressure the whole time and compete the whole time. That's how you survive. You have to manage that to give yourself the possibility to be a successful one or an average player. So in this case, the top players, they are going to be able to manage every day the pressure and all the expectations, so that's natural for a professional soccer player in this case."

(on his expectations for FW Mauro Manotas this season) "He needs to aim to play regularly. He needs to aim to compete to be a starting player and to be a top scorer in this league. If as a center forward, or as a forward, you don't aim for that, it's going to be difficult because you have competition internally and then the pressure that is coming on you with your teammates, with your fans, with your opponents, for you to score every game and to be part of the offensive possibilities every game, they're going to create problems for you."

Houston Dynamo FW Alberth Elis (English - translated from Spanish) (on his first day with the team) "It was a good first day, I was received very well by the club. This is a great group and I look forward to accomplishing big things with this group."

(on the makeup of the team) "I believe you need a good mix of young players and experienced players. I believe this team can accomplish a lot this season and, God willing, that is the case."

(on the expectations for the season) "Personally, I know what I have to do. I will be asked to make my presence felt in the box, score goals and provide assists. I'm a forward that gets into the box, plays fast and tries to make the most of every opportunity. As far as the team, our goal is to compete for the top spots."

(on what Dynamo fans can expect this year) "We want to compete for the top spots, that comes from working hard and, God willing, that leads to winning a championship."

(on how playing with Spanish-speaking players helps his transition to the team) "Personally, it just helps me adapt to the team much quicker. I have also played on the national team with some of my teammates so that helps because we know each other's tendencies; we understand each other and that will ultimately help the team."

Houston Dynamo D Alberth Elis (Español) (sobre su primer día con el equipo) "No, muy bien, el grupo me ha recibido muy bien. Es un buen grupo que va a cumplir con grandes cosas."

(sobre la dinámica del plantel) "Yo creo que es bueno tener jugadores jóvenes y jugadores con experiencia. Yo creo que este equipo puede hacer grandes cosas en la liga y, primeramente Dios, así sea."

(sobre las expectativas para esta temporada) "En lo personal, hacer lo que yo sé hacer - llegar a la área, hacer goles y asistencias. Soy un delantero que siempre está en el área, juego rápido y tratar de meter la que me quede. En el grupo pelear por los primeros puestos."

(sobre su mensaje a los aficionados del Dynamo) "Que en este campeonato vamos a luchar para estar en los primeros lugares, que vamos a trabajar fuerte y que primeramente Dios vamos a buscar el campeonato."

(sobre el número de jugadores que hablan español en el equipo) "En lo personal creo que es más fácil adaptarse al grupo porque ellos te hablan español. También conozco a unos compañeros porque jugamos en selección y eso hace las cosas más fácil. Nos entendemos y creo que podemos hacer mejores cosas para ayudar al equipo."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from January 26, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.