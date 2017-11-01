Houston Dynamo Goalkeeper Tyler Deric Suspended Pending Investigation

News Release

NEW YORK - Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with an alleged domestic incident. Deric has been suspended pending investigations by MLS and the Houston Police Department. Major League Soccer will remain in close communication with the Houston Dynamo, local law enforcement, and the MLS Players Union during this investigation.

MLS will not have further comment on this matter until the conclusion of the League's investigation.

