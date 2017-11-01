Houston Dynamo Goalkeeper Tyler Deric Suspended Pending Investigation

November 1, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

News Release

NEW YORK - Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with an alleged domestic incident. Deric has been suspended pending investigations by MLS and the Houston Police Department. Major League Soccer will remain in close communication with the Houston Dynamo, local law enforcement, and the MLS Players Union during this investigation.

MLS will not have further comment on this matter until the conclusion of the League's investigation.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board

Major League Soccer Stories from November 1, 2017



Sports

Sports

Services

Services

Services

About Us

Team/League Services

OurSports Central, The Leader in Alternative and Minor League Sports Coverage Copyright © 2017 OurSports Central