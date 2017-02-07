Houston Dynamo Conclude Trip to Rio Grande Valley with Two Scrimmages

NEED TO KNOW:

- Dynamo close out first preseason trip & return to Houston

- Session was divided into a 45-minute intra-squad scrimmage and a 45-minute game vs. RGV FC

- Goals scored by Torres, Manotas (2) and Elis

EDINBURG, TEXAS (Tuesday) - The Houston Dynamo finished their preseason trip to the Rio Grande Valley playing two 45-minutes games at H-E-B Park in Edinburg, Texas with the club's hybrid USL affiliate, RGV FC.

The first game, an intra-squad scrimmage comprised mainly of Dynamo players, finished with a score of 1-0. In the second game, the Dynamo faced RGV FC and took the victory, 3-0.

During the intra-squad scrimmage, both teams created chances early but were unable to convert. In the 23rd minute, defender Dylan Remick sent a cross from the left side and found forward Erick Torres, who slid into the six-yard box and put the ball in the back of the net off of goalkeeper Calle Brown for the only goal of the 45-minute session.

In the 21st minute of the second game, forward Alberth Elis dribbled into the box on the right side and was taken down by a Toros defender, resulting in a penalty. The spot kick was well executed by forward Mauro Manotas for the opening goal. Soon after, forward Romell Quioto made his way into the box from the right side and delivered a pass to Elis as the goalkeeper charged. Elis calmly slotted the ball in the open net to make it 2-0 after a half hour. In the 35th minute, midfielder Alex sent a cross from the end line to the back post, where Manotas connected with a header to seal the game.

The Dynamo will play a scrimmage against Houston Baptist University on Saturday at Houston Sports Park before heading to Tucson, Arizona to compete in the Desert Diamond Cup.

BOX SCORE

Houston Dynamo Gray vs. Houston Dynamo Yellow Preseason Intra-Squad Scrimmage (45 minutes) February, 7 2017 - Edinburg, Texas

Scoring Summary: HOU Gray: Torres (Remick) 12

TEAM 1 F Houston Dynamo Gray 1 1 Houston Dynamo Yellow 0 0

Houston Dynamo Gray: Tyler Deric; AJ DeLaGarza, Adolfo Machado, Leonardo, Dylan Remick; Eric Alexander, Ricardo Clark, Boniek García; Andrew Wenger, Erick Torres, Vicente Sánchez

Houston Dynamo Yellow: Calle Brown; Taylor Hunter, Danilo Radjen, Robby Sagel, Kai Greene; Todd Wharton, Christian Lucatero, Memo Rodriguez; T.J. Casner, Francisco Ramos, José Escalante

BOX SCORE

RGV FC vs. Houston Dynamo Preseason Friendly (45 minutes) February, 7 2017 - Edinburg, Texas

Scoring Summary: HOU: Manotas (penalty kick) 21 HOU: Elis (Quioto) 30 HOU: Manotas (Alex) 35

TEAM 1 F Houston Dynamo 3 3 RGV FC 0 0

Houston Dynamo: Joe Willis; George Malki, Jalil Anibaba, Agus, Kevin Garcia; Joseph Holland, Juan David Cabezas, Alex; Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas, Romell Quioto

RGV FC: Jake McGuire; Victor Garza, Phanuel Kavita, Ivan Maghalaes, Diego Silva; Nico Melo, Eric Verso; Kyle Murphy, Juan Garcia, Ivan Luquetta; Ruben Luna

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza Assistant Referees: Francisco Bermudez, Jeremy Weed

