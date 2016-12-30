Houston Dynamo Acquire Colombian MF Juan David Cabezas on Loan

December 30, 2016 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Houston Dynamo News Release





HOUSTON- The Houston Dynamo have acquired Colombian midfielder Juan David Cabezas on loan from Deportivo Cali, the club announced today. Cabezas joins the Dynamo on a 12-month loan, pending the receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC), and Houston has the option to execute a full transfer at the conclusion of the loan period. The Dynamo utilized Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) to secure the loan of Cabezas from Deportivo Cali.

A native of Cali, Colombia, Cabezas joins the Dynamo after spending the last year with Deportivo Independiente Medellin in Colombia's Categoria Primera A (first division), where he helped lead El Poderoso de la Montaña to the 2016 Apertura (Spring) championship. Cabezas scored the equalizing goal in the first leg of the championship series, giving DIM a crucial away goal. He appeared in 36 games with DIM last year with 24 starts and tallied three goals in total.

"We are pleased to be adding a player with the quality of Juan David Cabezas to our roster. His physical presence, winning mentality and ability to recover balls in the midfield will be a welcomed addition to our group," said Dynamo Vice President and General Manager Matt Jordan. "He is entering the prime of his career and has played a key role in the midfield for two of the top clubs in South America, and he is eager to contribute to the success of our team as we prepare for the 2017 season."

The 25-year-old brings eight years of professional experience and 170 career appearances at the senior level, with 19 goals to his credit. Cabezas made his professional debut in 2009 at age 17 for Deportivo Cali and played in three games during his debut season. He has made 87 appearances with Deportivo Cali in his career with 69 starts and has scored 11 goals for the club. Cabezas also helped Deportivo Cali to the 2015 Apertura championship over DIM.

"Juan David is very hungry and excited to come to the Houston Dynamo. It is important for us to have a player with the ability to win the ball in the middle of the field, and he brings that quality to the team," said Dynamo Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera. "He brings experience, and he wants to be a part of our club. That's something that was important to us, and all of the signings so far have shown that. They're all hungry and they all want to be part of the Houston Dynamo - not only as a club, but as part of our city and part of this new project that we are building."

Cabezas represented his country at the Under-20 level at the South American U-20 Championship in 2011, where he appeared in six of Colombia's nine matches, and at the 2011 FIFA U-20 World Cup which was played in Colombia. At the U-20 World Cup, Cabezas started all five of Colombia's matches en route to a Quarterfinal appearance.

Playing in a defensive midfield role in that tournament, Cabezas provided cover for the back line and helped the host nation post a pair of clean sheets. Other stars of that team included Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez, Inter Milan defender Jeison Murillo, Sampdoria striker Luis Muriel and former FC Dallas winger Fabian Castillo.

Cabezas has also played on loan with Cúcuta Deportivo in 2010; La Equidad from 2011-12; and with Once Caldas from 2013-14.

With the addition of Cabezas, the Houston Dynamo now have 19 players on the roster for the 2017 season. The Colombian is the seventh player to occupy an international roster spot for the Dynamo, joining D Agus, F Alberth Elis, D Adolfo Machado, F Mauro Manotas, F Romell Quioto and F Erick Torres.

The Dynamo open the 2017 season on Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. CST against the defending MLS Cup Champion Seattle Sounders FC at BBVA Compass Stadium. Tickets for the opening match start at $20 and are on sale now at HoustonDynamo.com, by phone at 713-276-GOAL and at the BBVA Compass Stadium box office. Season tickets for the entire 2017 home campaign are also available, starting at $310, by phone at 713-276-GOAL.

HOUSTON DYNAMO PLAYERS CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRACT (19)

GOALKEEPERS (3)

No. Player Pos. MLS Exp. Age Ht. Wt. FIFA Nationality Notes

1 Tyler Deric GK 8 28 6-3 185 USA Homegrown Player

24 Calle Brown GK 1 24 6-5 200 USA

31 Joe Willis GK 6 28 6-5 200 USA

DEFENDERS (5)

No. Player Pos. MLS Exp. Age Ht. Wt. FIFA Nationality Notes

2 Jalil Anibaba D 6 28 6-0 185 USA

4 Agus D 1 31 6-1 180 Spain International

16 Kevin Garcia D 1 26 6-0 185 USA

Dylan Remick D 5 25 6-0 165 USA

Adolfo Machado D 1 31 6-0 160 Panama International

MIDFIELDERS (7)

No. Player Pos. MLS Exp. Age Ht. Wt. FIFA Nationality Notes

6 Eric Alexander MF 7 28 6-1 185 USA

11 Andrew Wenger MF 5 25 6-0 185 USA

13 Ricardo Clark MF 12 33 5-10 160 USA

14 Alex MF 5 27 5-8 155 Brazil

27 Boniek García MF 5 32 5-9 150 Honduras

29 Christian Lucatero MF 1 19 5-9 145 USA Homegrown Player

Juan David Cabezas MF 1 25 6-0 175 Colombia International

FORWARDS (4)

No. Player Pos. MLS Exp. Age Ht. Wt. FIFA Nationality Notes

9 Erick Torres* F 4 23 5-11 168 Mexico Int'l / Designated Player

19 Mauro Manotas F 2 21 6-0 155 Colombia Int'l / Designated Player

Alberth Elis F 1 20 6-0 155 Honduras Int'l / Designated Player

Romell Quioto MF 1 25 5-11 170 Honduras International

* Currently on loan to another team

Transaction: Houston Dynamo utilize Targeted Allocation Money to acquire midfielder Juan David Cabezas on a 12-month loan from Deportivo Cali with the option for a full transfer at the conclusion of the loan term.

Full name: Juan David Cabezas Nuñez

Height: 6-0

Birth Date: February 27, 1991

Birthplace: Cali, Colombia

Previous club: Independiente Medellin

ABOUT THE HOUSTON DYNAMO

The Houston Dynamo are a Major League Soccer club that has won two MLS Cup championships and four conference championships in its first 11 seasons and qualified to represent the United States in international competition six times. The team trains in the Houston Methodist Champions' Field at Houston Sports Park (HSP), the premier training facility in Southeast Texas, and plays at BBVA Compass Stadium in downtown Houston. The 2017 Houston Dynamo season is presented by 76© on Saturday, March 4 against Seattle Sounders FC. For more information, log on to www.HoustonDynamo.com or call (713) 276-7500.

-Forever Orange-

--_000_CO1PR20MB07090046DCFD9719DB786F05BC6A0CO1PR20MB0709namp_-- --_004_CO1PR20MB07090046DCFD9719DB786F05BC6A0CO1PR20MB0709namp_

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from December 30, 2016

Houston Dynamo Acquire Colombian MF Juan David Cabezas on Loan - Houston Dynamo

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.