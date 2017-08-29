News Release

Houston Dash to host Seattle Reign FC Presented by the FC Dallas Foundation in Frisco

NEED TO KNOW

- Houston will host its first regular season home game away from BBVA Compass Stadium at 7 p.m. on Sunday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

- General admission tickets for the game are $20 and all proceeds will go to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

HOUSTON - (Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017) - The Houston Dash's scheduled home game for this Sunday against Seattle Reign FC will be played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, the club and the National Women's Soccer League announced today.

"On behalf of the Dash, I want to sincerely thank the Hunt family and our partners at FC Dallas for stepping up to assist our club in this time of need," said Dash president Chris Canetti. "We are thankful for the opportunity to play this match in Frisco and that the FC Dallas Foundation will be using the event as a benefit to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. This is a great example of the soccer community uniting to help one another in difficult times."

The match, presented by the FC Dallas Foundation, was relocated to north Texas after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in southeast Texas, resulting in widespread flooding and damage in Houston and the surrounding area. The storm also postponed Houston's previous home game, scheduled for Aug. 27 against the North Carolina Courage.

"It's such a challenging time for everyone in the greater Houston area," said FC Dallas president Dan Hunt. "We're happy to partner with the Houston Dash organization and help them work through this situation."

Fans in Dallas-Fort Worth can purchase tickets at FCDallas.com/Tickets or call 888-FCD-GOAL. Proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. For more information on donating to the Red Cross, click here. Fans can also text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10.

Dash fans and season ticket members with tickets to the originally-scheduled game may apply those tickets to any remaining Dash home game this season.

The Dash will travel to Frisco Wednesday and train at Toyota Soccer Center on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and will train at MoneyGram Soccer Park on Saturday ahead of the game.

ABOUT THE HOUSTON DASH

The Houston Dash are a National Women's Soccer League club that began play in April 2014 for the start of the league's second season. The Dash were the first expansion club in the NWSL, joining the eight original members that launched the league in 2013. The NWSL is supported by the Canadian Soccer Association and the United States Soccer Federation. It is the top-flight women's professional soccer league in North America, featuring many of the top players from the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as talent from around the world. The 24-game regular season runs from April through September. The team trains at Houston Sports Park (HSP), the premier training facility in Southeast Texas, and plays at BBVA Compass Stadium in downtown Houston. For more information, visit www.HoustonDashSoccer.com or call (713) 276-GOAL.

ABOUT THE FC DALLAS FOUNDATION

The FC Dallas Foundation is the charitable arm of FC Dallas and Toyota Stadium. The Foundation strives to provide a positive impact on the health and well-being of disadvantaged youth through the sport of soccer. For more information about the FC Dallas Foundation and its programs, please call 469-365-0147.

-Dash On-

