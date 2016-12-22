Houston Dash Sign Andressa to New Contract

HOUSTON- The Houston Dash have re-signed MF Andressa, pending a P-1 visa, the club announced today.

"I'm extremely excited that Andressa has chosen to return to the Dash," head coach Randy Waldrum said. "She is one of the best young players in the world right now, and her presence in our midfield is key to the way we want to play. With her returning, I believe we have one of the league's best midfields and I can't wait to get started!"

Andressa has played 22 games for the club and scored her first goal for the club on April 23 against the Orlando Pride. The Brazilian midfielder also tallied an assist last season in the 3-1 victory over Boston on Aug. 31.

The 21-year-old was one of seven Dash players to represent their national team at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. The midfielder appeared in five games for Brazil and tallied an assist. The Roque Gonzales, Brazil native has 44 caps at the senior international level and won a gold medal at the 2015 Pan American Games.

Andressa was a mainstay for Brazil's youth national teams, starting all four matches as a 15-year-old in the 2010 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and then captaining the team at the 2012 U-17 Women's World Cup and the 2014 U-20 Women's World Cup.

The midfielder is the third player to re-sign with the club this offseason. GK Bianca Henninger and D Stephanie Ochs signed new contracts after the 2016 season and are currently on loan in the Westfield W-League in Australia.

