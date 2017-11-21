Houston Dash Re-Sign Forward Rachel Daly

News Release

- Rachel Daly has scored nine goals for Houston over two seasons

- The forward was selected with the sixth-overall selection in the 2016 NWSL College Draft

HOUSTON (Monday, Nov. 20, 2017) - The Houston Dash and forward Rachel Daly have agreed to a new contract, the club announced today.

The 25-year-old finished with a career-high five goals and two assists last season. Daly scored two NWSL Goals of the Week in 2017, both against the Chicago Red Stars at BBVA Compass Stadium. Her first goal, on Saturday, April 15, earned a spot on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10 Plays.

Daly scored four goals and tallied three assists in her rookie year. The Harrogate, England native was selected as the NWSL Player of the Week after her professional debut in the home opener where she scored the equalizer in Houston's 3-1 victory over the Red Stars.

