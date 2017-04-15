Houston Dash Game Recap

News Release

NEED TO KNOW:

* The Houston Dash started the 2017 NWSL season with a win after defeating the Chicago Red Stars 2-0. * This is the third consecutive season the Dash have opened their season with a win * FW Kealia Ohai scored the first goal of the 2017 NWSL season and recorded an assist * FW Rachel Daly scored in the season opener for the second consecutive year.

GAME FOOTAGE:

* A link to the match highlights may be found HERE. Highlights include: * 15th minute: GOAL from Dash FW Kealia Ohai * 80th minute: GOAL from Dash FW Rachel Daly

HOUSTON (Saturday) - The Houston Dash opened the 2017 NWSL season with a win after defeating the Chicago Red Stars 2-0 this afternoon at BBVA Compass Stadium. This mark the third consecutive year in which the Dash has won their opening game.

The Dash got on the scoreboard early in the match, scoring a vital early goal in a game played in hot and humid conditions. After a Dash giveaway led to a shot for the Red Stars which smashed of the right post, MF Amber Brooks sent a long ball over the top of Chicago's defense to FW Kealia Ohai. The Dash captain ran onto the ball inside the box and took a left-footed shot past Chicago GK Alyssa Naeher to score the first goal of the 2017 NWSL season.

In the 80th minute, Ohai went down the left side and sent a low cross to FW Rachel Daly at the right side of the penalty area. As Daly controlled the ball, she made a half turn to get away from her mark and curled an unstoppable shot to the upper left corner of the net.

Ohai's first opportunity came in the fourth minute. DF Cari Roccaro sent the ball down the left side, Ohai evaded a slide tackled from DF Julie Johnston Ertz to get free inside the penalty area, but her shot was stopped by GK Alyssa Naeher.

The Dash came out strong in second half as they created dangerous chances that early in the half. Daly took a right-footed shot that from was blocked by the Red Stars defense and sent to a corner kick. Off of the corner kick, the ball found Ohai who took a shot to the near post which was saved by Naeher.

The Red Stars did not go down without a fight. In the 75th minute, FW Sofia Huerta took a right-footed shot from the center of the box after a scramble for the ball, but Dash GK Lydia Williams was perfectly positioned to smother the shot. The Dash will continue the 2017 season, on Saturday, April 22 at 9:00 p.m. CDT against Seattle Reign FC at Memorial Stadium in Seattle.

Houston Dash vs. Chicago Red Stars NWSL Week 1

April 15, 2017 - Houston, Texas

BBVA Compass Stadium

Attendance: 4,484

Scoring Summary:

HOU: Kealia Ohai 1 (Amber Brooks 1) 15

HOU: Rachel Daly 1 (Kealia Ohai 1) 80

Houston Dash: Lydia Williams; Bruna Benites, Cari Roccaro, Poliana, Janine van Wyk; Denise O'Sullivan, Amber Brooks, Andressinha (Claire Falknor 68); Janine Beckie (Sarah Hagen 68), Kealia Ohai (C) (Cami Privett 89), Rachel Daly

Unused Substitutes: Stephanie Ochs, Jane Campbell, Melissa Henderson, Caity Heap

Total shots: 10 (Rachel Daly 3); Shots on goal: 8 (Rachel Daly, Kealia Ohai, Andressinha 2); Fouls: 4 (Janine Beckie, Bruna Benites, Denise O'Sullivan, Rachel Daly 1); Offside: 2 (Kealia Ohai 2); Corner kicks: 6 ; Saves: 2

Chicago Red Stars: Alyssa Naeher; Samantha Johnson, Julie Johnston Ertz, Casey Short, Arin Gilliland (Taylor Comeau 46); Danielle Colaprico, Alyssa Mautz, Vanessa Di Bernardo; Christen Press (C), Stephanie McCffrey (Sofia Huerta 58), Jennifer Hoy

Unused Substitutes: Michele Dalton, Katie Naughton, Summer Green, Morgan Proffitt

Total shots: 13 (Christen Press 4); Shots on goal: 1 (Sofia Huerta 1); Fouls: 6 (Alyssa Mautz and Sofia Huerta 2); Offside: 6 (Jennifer Hoy 4); Corner kicks: 6; Saves: 6

Discipline:

CHI: Alyssa Mautz (unsporting behavior) 4 HOU: Bruna Benites (unsporting behavior) 56

OFFICIALS

Referee: Farhad Dadkho

Assistant Referee 1: Eduardo Jeff

Assistant Referee 2: Daniel Gutierrez Fourth Official: Diego Blas

