- Janine Beckie finished her second season as a professional with two goals and one assist

- Nichelle Prince finished her rookie season with three goals and one assist

- Houston announced in October that the club would exercise the options for both players for the 2018 NWSL season

HOUSTON (Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017) - Houston Dash FWs Janine Beckie and Nichelle Prince were named to the Canadian National Women's Team for a pair of friendlies against the U.S. Women's National Team later this month, the Canadian Soccer Association announced earlier today.

Canada will host the USWNT at 9 p.m. CST Nov. 9 at BC Place in Vancouver for the first leg of the two-game series. Beckie, Prince and the CanWNT will travel to San Jose to wrap-up the series at 8 p.m. CT on Nov. 12 at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, Calif.

Beckie, 23, has scored 18 goals and tallied three assists in 34 appearances for Canada since making her debut as a 20-year-old in 2014. The forward scored two goals and recorded one assist last season for Houston.

Prince has scored six goals and registered three assists in 29 appearances for the senior national team. The 22-year-old finished with three goals and one assist in her rookie season for the Dash.

This is the first meeting between the programs since the 2016 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship where the USWNT prevailed with a 2-0 victory. Canada went on to win the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, its second in program history.

