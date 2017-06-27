Houston Dash Defender Poliana Voted NWSL Player of the Week

News Release

CHICAGO - Houston Dash defender Poliana was voted the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Player of the Week by the NWSL Media Association for Week 10 of the 2017 NWSL season.

Poliana, 26, did not disappoint in her fifth start of the season as she assisted on both goals for the Dash in a 2-0 road victory over the Orlando Pride as Houston snapped a six-game losing streak - tied for the longest run without a victory in club history.

The Ituiutaba, Brazil native setup Carli Lloyd for the opening goal of the game deep in first-half stoppage time as she powered forward from her right outside back position with a run that took her into the Orlando box before she pulled the ball back for Lloyd to smash into the top left corner of the net with a first-time shot from 22 yards. In the 62nd minute, Lloyd returned the favor when she found Poliana with a through ball that the defender sprinted onto before laying the ball across the face of the goal for Rachel Daly to stroke home from 11 yards out. (Watch Highlights)

Poliana also nearly scored in the 42nd minute when fellow Brazil international Andressa picked her out with a pass that she controlled with her chest before flicking the ball over Orlando goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe only for Pride defender Steph Catley to dramatically clear off the line.

Poliana finished the match with a team-high 72 touches, made four tackles and completed 89.5 percent of her 38 total passes, according to Opta. She now has three goals and two assists on the season and has been directly involved in three of the last four goals scored by the Dash.

It is the first time Poliana has been honored as the NWSL Player of the Week and the seventh time a Houston Dash player has won the award.

The Houston Dash will return to action Wednesday, June 28 at 9 p.m. ET against the Boston Breakers at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston.

The NWSL Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis. For more information on the NWSL Media Association, follow them on Twitter

