Houston Dash Defender Poliana Named NWSL Player of the Week

News Release

HOUSTON - (Tuesday) - Houston Dash defender Poliana was named NWSL Player of the Week by the NWSL Media Association for her performance in Week 10, the league announced today.

The 26-year-old tallied two assists last Saturday as Houston snapped a six-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory over Orlando. Poliana currently leads the team in goals with three and has started in five games for Houston this season.

"She's been great for us and brings a lot to this team," interim head coach Omar Morales said. "With the style that we play - we feed off the way she goes forward, we are excited that her hard work was recognized and I'm sure she will continue to have an impact, beginning tomorrow against Boston."

Poliana and the Dash will return to BBVA Compass Stadium on Wednesday as they host the Boston Breakers for their first meeting of the regular season. This match is part of a doubleheader with the Houston Dynamo hosting Sporting Kansas City at 5:30 p.m. One ticket will give fans access to both matches and a special concert between the games with Stephanie Rice and Colonial Blue at the Tecate Social, inside the stadium.

The NWSL Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis

