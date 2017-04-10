News Release

Houston Dash announces 2017 season 20-player roster

NEED TO KNOW:

- Houston claimed forward Sarah Hager from NWSL waiver wire

- The Dash waived goalkeeper Bianca Henninger

- Houston will open the regular season with 14 of the 20 players that competed in 2016

HOUSTON (Monday) - The Houston Dash announced their roster today before beginning play in their fourth season of the National Women's Soccer League. The Dash open the season on Saturday afternoon when they host the Chicago Red Stars at BBVA Compass Stadium.

Goalkeeper Jane Campbell, who earned her first cap with the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) on Sunday, has signed a guaranteed contract for one year with a team option for the second year.

Prior to finalizing the roster, the club claimed forward Sarah Hagen from the league waiver wire. The Appleton, Wisconsin native started in eight games and scored two goals in 2016 with the Orlando Pride. In a subsequent move, the club waived goalkeeper Bianca Henninger. Henninger started five games and recorded one shutout in 2016 and was one of four players to play for the Dash in each of the club's first three seasons.

The Dash are led by forward Kealia Ohai, who scored a career-best 11 goals last season, along with USWNT midfielder Morgan Brian, and feature two bronze medalists from the 2016 Olympic in forwards Janine Beckie and Nichelle Prince of Canada. Houston features one of the most diverse rosters in the league with international players from Australia, Brazil, Canada, England, Ireland and South Africa.

The Dash open the 2017 season against the Chicago Red Stars at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Tickets for that game are now on sale. For more information, visit HoustonDashSoccer.com/2017 or call 713-276-GOAL.

HOUSTON DASH

ROSTERED PLAYERS (20 of 20 spots filled):

Goalkeepers (2): Jane Campbell, Lydia Williams

Defenders (6): Bruna Benites(INTL-BRA), Claire Falknor, Cami Privett, Poliana(INTL-BRA), Cari Roccaro, Janine Van Wyk (INTL-ENG),

Midfielders (6): Andressa (INTL-BRA), Morgan Brian (FED-USA), Amber Brooks, Caity Heap, Carli Lloyd (FED-USA, OOM), Denise O'Sullivan (INTL-IRE),

Forwards (7): Janine Beckie (FED-CAN), Rachel Daly (INTL-ENG), Sarah Hagen, Melissa Henderson, Kealia Ohai, Nichelle Prince (FED-CAN), Stephanie Ochs

Key:

ACTIVE ROSTER:

FED - Federation Player

INTL - International Roster Spot

ROSTERED PLAYERS NOT COUNTED AGAINST ACTIVE LIMIT:

D45 - 45-Day Disabled List

SEI - Season Ending Injury List

GKR - Goalkeeper Replacement

MAT - Maternity

LOA - Loan

OOM - Out of Market

About the Houston Dash

The Houston Dash are a National Women's Soccer League club that began play in April 2014 for the start of the league's second season. The Dash were the first expansion club in the NWSL, joining the eight original members that launched the league in 2013, and are now one of 10 clubs in the league. The NWSL is supported by the Canadian Soccer Association and the United States Soccer Federation. It is the top-flight women's professional soccer league in North America, featuring many of the top players from the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as talent from around the world. The 24-game regular season runs from April through September. The team trains at Houston Sports Park (HSP), the premier training facility in Southeast Texas, and plays at BBVA Compass Stadium in downtown Houston. For more information, visit www.HoustonDashSoccer.com or call (713) 276-GOAL.

