Houston Dash Acquire Draft Pick from WNY Flash for Rosan

December 23, 2016 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) - Houston Dash News Release





HOUSTON - (Friday, Dec. 23, 2016) - The Houston Dash have acquired a natural third round pick in the 2018 NWSL College Draft from the Western New York Flash for Rosana dos Santos Augusto's player rights, the club announced today.

Dos Santos did not play for Houston in 2015 due to a 18-month residency with the Brazilian national team prior to the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The defender previously played for Sky Blue FC and spent 2016 in France with Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil with S=E3o Jose.

About the Houston Dash

The Houston Dash are a National Women's Soccer League club that began play in April 2014 for the start of the league's second season. The Dash were the first expansion club in the NWSL, joining the eight original members that launched the league in 2013. The NWSL is supported by the Canadian Soccer Association, Federation of Mexican Football and the United States Soccer Federation. It is the top-flight women's professional soccer league in North America, featuring many of the top players from the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as talent from around the world. The 20-game regular season runs from April through September. The team trains at Houston Sports Park (HSP), the premier training facility in Southeast Texas, and plays at BBVA Compass Stadium in downtown Houston. For more information, visit www.HoustonDashSoccer.com or call (713) 276-GOAL.

-Dash On-

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 23, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.